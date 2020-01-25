From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Who was the best dressed celebrity of the week?

From exceptionally stunning desi ensembles to gorgeous gowns, this week has been filled some of the most impeccable looks. Which look is your favourite?

Films to parties and celebrities, Bollywood has always been known for its glamour quotient and there’s absolutely no denying that! From shimmery ensembles to trendy attires, B-Town divas have always managed to look their best no matter what. Fashion has played a very important role in making their personalities shine. So, divas now make sure to look their absolute best when they step out and this week it proved to be no different. So, here we have the best looks from the week gone by.

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who showed off her stunning curves in a body-hugging gown by Alex Perry. Her gown featured strong padded shoulders that were accompanied with cape sleeves that made a statement. Vintage waves and stunning glam completed her look. I mean just look at that!

Next on the list is Katrina Kaif who looked her absolute best in a gorgeous drape by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The sheer saree featured gorgeous mirror work along the hem throughout. She styled the ivory wonder with a matching textured blouse. Voluminous waves and glamourous makeup made for a stunning look and honestly, we cannot take our eyes off her!

Moving on, we have Priyanka Chopra who ensured all eyes were on her at Umang 2020. For the night, she opted for a bright blue silk saree by Ekaya x Masaba and boy did she look good! She styled her drape with bouncy waves and classic glam with smudged kohl and flawless base.

Next on the list is who served a stunning look by Anamika Khanna. She opted for a dusty pink sheer saree with intricate embroideries all over. She layered it up with a matching cape jacket. A chunky silver statement necklace completed her attire while glamorous curls and gorgeous glam added to it. We are absolute fans!

Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about sarees, Janhvi also donned a stunning drape and she chose for a red wonder by Manish Malhotra. She chose to style it with a strappy blouse underneath. Natural waves and minimal glam completed her look. We like!

Ananya Panday

Next on our list is Ananya Panday who also slayed in a desi ensemble by the designer, Arpita Mehta. Her heavily embellished yellow lehenga skirt was styled with a sleeveless choli that bore seashells around its hem. Ms Panday added her own trendy twist to her look by styling it with a braided ponytail. We loved that little twist she gave!

Sonam Kapoor is next on our list and this time around she managed to make it all worth it in a gorgeous saree tuxedo by Jean Paul Gaultier. Her attire featured a pair of straight-cut pants that was styled with a wrap silhouette that mimicked the silhouette of the saree with the addition of satin lapels in the front. She styled it with a silver necklace, bindi and a low bun.

Moving on, we have Shraddha Kapoor who made a stunning statement in a green lehenga by Anita Dongre, she styled the heavily embellished ghagra with a long choli and a dupatta. Soft waves and stunning glam completed her look.

Lastly, we have Kangana Ranaut who slayed in a pastel pink pantsuit. She styled her striped wonder with a matching cropped bralette underneath brushed open curls and minimalistic glam made for a stunning look.

Which look from the past week is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

