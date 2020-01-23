Deepika Padukone keeps it classy in a head to toe white ensemble with feather detailing: Yay or Nay?

The actress took to her social media to share a whole new look and we are here for it!

It seems like there is no stopping . The Chhapaak actress is winning in almost every field today. She took home an award while in Davos, for her contribution to mental health, is bringing about awareness to acid attack victims and using her voice to make statements. But that's not all. She has been winning at the fashion game as well both in the bay and overseas.

In an all-new look, the actress opted for a head-to-toe white look. Padukone picked out a pair of tailored white pants that she styled with a sheer organza top. The top was half tucked-in and featured a large bow at her neck, frills at her sleeves and a feathered texture at the back of her neck. As a cover-up, she picked out a chic white trench coat to keep warm in Switzerland.

Keeping up with all the white, she picked out pristine white stiletto pumps and beaded floral white earrings to complete her look.

Taking the no-makeup look to a whole new level, DP's glam was all about clean and glowing skin. A flawless base with just the right amount of highlighter and contouring, nude lips, filled-in brows, loads of mascara to buff up her lashes and her slick back hair parted in the centre and pulled back into a tight bun ensured all eyes were on her ootd.

We are all for this monochrome look styled by Shaleena Nathani. We love how the different elements of Padukone's outfit came together to form her chic and stylish look that meant business.

Deepika's look, is a Yay for us!

What are your thoughts on Padukone's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

