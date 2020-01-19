Deepika Padukone keeps it simple, chic and trendy at the airport in JW Anderson; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes a chic statement at the airport. Check it out

has been making sure she is always on top of her game when it comes to fashion and there's absolutely no denying that! The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has managed to slay it all, from desi ensembles to trendy ones. Not just that, she has also made quite a statement at international red carpets. Her style has been a mix of trendy yet classic elements and most of her previous looks are enough proof of that!

Yesterday, it was no different as the actress strutted towards the airport lobby in trendy and chic attire. She kept it simple and cosy with a grey turtleneck tee that was neatly tucked into a pair of black pants. She then layered the look with a trendy trench coat that had a flowy fabric and a long slit along the sleeve. A pair of black boots completed her ensemble.

The Bajirao Mastani actress then pulled her hair back in a sleek low bun and covered most of her face with large black sunnies. Then, she glammed up for the look with a flawless base and neutral-toned lip.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look?

