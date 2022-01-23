Deepika Padukone keeps it SPICY in a red bodycon Milo Maria dress with a halter neck: Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone's next film, Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles, is all set to release on February 11. From the looks of the trailer, the film is all about moody and intense romances and is one of the much-awaited films of the year.

To kickstart the promotions of her film, Deepika Padukone slipped into a red bodycon dress. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's Milo Maria latex number hugged her hourglass figure, featured a halter neckline and a keyhole cut out at her neck that showed off her cleavage. The dress ended just below her knees and a pair of bright red pumps were the only accessories she sported.

To complement her outfit, DP's hair and makeup game was also strong. Burgundy lips, eyes defined with dark eyeliner, loads of mascara, filled-in brows and contoured cheekbones accentuated her look. The actress's hair was styled to one side into tousled beachy waves and was held together with loads of gloss.

We loved Deepika's smoking hot look in the bodycon number that did full justice to her figure and her experimental deep red lips! The dress also gives us major inspiration for this upcoming Valentine's Day for the perfect date night with bae.

What are your thoughts on the actress' outfit and makeup for the promotions of her film? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

