Deepika Padukone keeps it sporty at the airport & her look is perfect for a game day with friends; Yay or Nay?

The Mastani of Bollywood, has always made sure to look her best whenever she steps out and there’s absolutely no denying that! From promotional events to international red carpets and even airports, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has made sure to put her best foot forward whenever she steps out. Not just that, from traditional desi attires to chic trendy looks, she has done it all. This time again, the actress has added another stunning look to her list as she stepped out in a head-to-toe sporty ensemble.

Last evening at the airport, Deepika ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a sporty ensemble. The Padmaavat actress made a stunning statement in a head-to-toe black ensemble. For the long flight ahead, the actress kept it sporty in Nike Joggers and paired it up with a classic black tank top. She knotted the tank top on the side to show enough of her toned mid-riff. Adding to the look, she layered it with a cropped jacket that bore patch pockets in a bright yellow hue.

The Padmaavat actress added to the look with a pair of black sneakers and covered most of her face with big black sunnies. The actress kept her glam to a minimum with a flawless base, blushed cheeks, loads of mascara and a neutral-toned lip. Lastly, she pulled her hair back in a low ponytail and completed her look with a large black tote.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

