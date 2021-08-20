Deepika Padukone keeps it stylish in a black Levi's bodysuit paired with matching joggers: Yay or Nay?

One of the most sought-after actresses in the Bollywood industry today is . Making her mark and becoming the highest-paid actress, DP has proved that she can not only act, dance and put on a show for her audience but has her own personality off-screen as well.

The Padmaavat star is today considered one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. With the help of her stylist Shaleena Nathani, the 35-year-old has made a mark with her comfortable and fuss-free looks.

Padukone, who is a strong advocate of mental health, was spotted in the city last night. For the casual look, DP, who was styled by Shaleena, picked out a simple Levi's black bodysuit with the brand's logo printed in white, against her chest. Deepika paired this with black high-waisted jogger pants that ended at her ankles. White sneakers made for a contrasting addition against the all-black look. Minimal gold hoop earrings that have become part of her everyday look, completed the actress' outfit for the evening out.

For a glowy look, the actress opted for rosy cheeks with lots of highlighter, filled-in brows, defined eyes, neutral-tone lips and her hair pulled back and secured with a yellow and black gingham hair tie.

We love how effortlessly stylish the diva looked in the all-black look that she sported sans accessories and made it seem like it was easy to pull off!

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's look from last night? Yay or Nay?

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's black slip dress is perfect to dress up in for a cocktail & lounge in at home: Yay or Nay?