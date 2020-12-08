Deepika Padukone keeps things comfy while Alia Bhatt takes the trendy route as the divas step out

Both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt serve enough fashion inspiration to help you look your casual best! Check it out

Over the weekend we've managed to spot quite a lot of celebrities. It looks like they are slowly starting to get into the groove of working again and while doing that, they are definitely looking their stylish best! Over the past few days, we've seen stepping out for shoots in her casual best and looks like she's back at it again as she walks her way with Siddhant Chaturvedi by her side.

The Mastani of Bollywood who is often taking a ferry to Alibaug is always making sure to do it in style. From athleisure to baggy mom jeans, we've seen her rock it all. Ms Padukone surely knows her way around casual ensembles and today it proves to be no different. Last night, the actress stepped out for a night shoot in her most comfortable pair of baggy flared jeans. While the jeans looked stylish, they were surely comfortable and when paired with an oversized Nike sweatshirt and a pair of white kicks, it definitely made a comfy statement!

Talking about looking your casual best, we cannot miss 's airport look which was much more than just comfortable. The actress who was spotted on the private airport made quite the mark as she opted for a jacket with both neon and denim patches. She styled it with a pair of black pants and matching heeled boots. While keeping things trendy she chose for black mini sunglasses and a matching mask that covered most of her face. Ms Bhatt completed the look with large black tote and a high ponytail!

