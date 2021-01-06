Deepika Padukone keeps things low key in all black oversized casuals for her birthday; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone skips out on her stunning wardrobe and opts for baggy winter wear for her birthday dinner. Check it out

Athleisure is the new cool and celebrities are making the most of this trend on every chance they get. No matter what they are doing or where they are going, oversized outfits have surely found a safe place in quite a lot of celebrity closets. One actress who swears by her love for cosy, oversized clothing is . She clearly loves her baggy jeans and sweaters and rocks it at almost every chance she gets. The actress took her love for these clothes a notch higher as she was seen rocking them even on her birthday.

The Mastani of Bollywood celebrated her birthday in the city alongside husband and pals, , , , Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The actress's cosy gathering was small but clearly full of glamour and style. While Alia and Ananya showed up in trendy bustiers, the birthday girl chose otherwise and covered most of her skin in an oversized outfit. For her night out, she chose for a black turtleneck sweater with a baggy silhouette and styled it with equally baggy, leather pants. Adding to it, she chose for a matching pair of pointy boots that added height to her tall frame.

The birthday girl then added glamour to the look by going all out with her makeup and opting for a smokey eye. She then put her hair back in a sleek bun while covering most of her face with a black mask.

To be honest, we're always in team comfort but considering the stunning pieces the actress already owns (and it's not even that cold in Mumbai), we think we could do away with her much talked about OTT style this time!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

