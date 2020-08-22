Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner to Ariana Grande: 8 Most DRAMATIC dresses worn on the red carpet
Red carpet dressing has taken quite a few turns. It was all about setting new trends, wearing the most expensive jewellery, lavish gowns and looking one's glamorous and classiest best at the event. Soon, it became a place for experimenting with style, showing off one's beliefs and more.
But one thing that is never going to change, is the drama that comes with red carpets. Take a look at some of the most outlandish and lavish outfits celebrities wore recently on red carpets and made a statement.
Deepika Padukone
The diva made headlines when she stepped out in a lime green Giambattista Valli exaggerated tulle gown that she styled with a bandana that held her hair back, at the Cannes Film Festival.
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel set the ball rolling in a red hot tulle number by Giambattista on the runway and later the red carpet, to show off the designer's new dramatic creation with tulle exaggerated sleeves and a high-low hemline.
Ariana Grande
In a grey exaggerated dramatic outfit by the same designer at the Grammy Awards, Ariana made for a headlining moment at the prestigious ceremony.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The Bachchan bahu had her Cinderella moment at the Cannes Film Festival when she walked on the red carpet in an ice blue off-shoulder gown by Michael Cinco. She styled this with a glossy, poker-straight mane and deep red lip to complete her look.
Bebe Rexha
The 'Meant to Be' singer attended the Grammy awards in a red ruffle ball gown by Monssori that featured tiers of tulle. The plunging neckline added to the drama and she accessorised it with a brilliant diamond necklace with her hair pulled up.
Cardi B
At the 2019 Met Gala, Cardi B left people stunned when she sported a massive Thom Browne gown and a sweeping long train that could pass off as the red carpet itself! A dramatic headgear and feather sleeves completed her look.
Jennifer Lopez
In yet another Giambattista look, JLo owned the red carpet (and became one with it) in a hot pink number by the designer. The multiple tiered tulle dress featured a long train and she completed her look by pulling her long locks into a sleek bun on top of her head.
Lady Gaga
To the Golden Globe Awards in 2019, where she even received a nomination, Lady Gaga wore a custom Valentino icy blue off-shoulder gown. It featured dramatic, puffy sleeves and a long, floor-sweeping train. She accessorised with a striking diamond necklace and even dyed her hair blue to match her dress!
Which look according to you was the most dramatic? Comment below and let us know.
