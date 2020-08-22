Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner to Ariana Grande: 8 Most DRAMATIC dresses worn on the red carpet

Layers of tulle, exaggerated fabric and sweeping long trains have made quite a few statements on the red carpet. Take a look at some of the most framatic dresses we saw in recent times.

Red carpet dressing has taken quite a few turns. It was all about setting new trends, wearing the most expensive jewellery, lavish gowns and looking one's glamorous and classiest best at the event. Soon, it became a place for experimenting with style, showing off one's beliefs and more.

But one thing that is never going to change, is the drama that comes with red carpets. Take a look at some of the most outlandish and lavish outfits celebrities wore recently on red carpets and made a statement.



The diva made headlines when she stepped out in a lime green Giambattista Valli exaggerated tulle gown that she styled with a bandana that held her hair back, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel set the ball rolling in a red hot tulle number by Giambattista on the runway and later the red carpet, to show off the designer's new dramatic creation with tulle exaggerated sleeves and a high-low hemline.

Ariana Grande

In a grey exaggerated dramatic outfit by the same designer at the Grammy Awards, Ariana made for a headlining moment at the prestigious ceremony.



The Bachchan bahu had her Cinderella moment at the Cannes Film Festival when she walked on the red carpet in an ice blue off-shoulder gown by Michael Cinco. She styled this with a glossy, poker-straight mane and deep red lip to complete her look.

Bebe Rexha

The 'Meant to Be' singer attended the Grammy awards in a red ruffle ball gown by Monssori that featured tiers of tulle. The plunging neckline added to the drama and she accessorised it with a brilliant diamond necklace with her hair pulled up.

Cardi B

At the 2019 Met Gala, Cardi B left people stunned when she sported a massive Thom Browne gown and a sweeping long train that could pass off as the red carpet itself! A dramatic headgear and feather sleeves completed her look.

Jennifer Lopez

In yet another Giambattista look, JLo owned the red carpet (and became one with it) in a hot pink number by the designer. The multiple tiered tulle dress featured a long train and she completed her look by pulling her long locks into a sleek bun on top of her head.

Lady Gaga

To the Golden Globe Awards in 2019, where she even received a nomination, Lady Gaga wore a custom Valentino icy blue off-shoulder gown. It featured dramatic, puffy sleeves and a long, floor-sweeping train. She accessorised with a striking diamond necklace and even dyed her hair blue to match her dress!

