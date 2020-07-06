From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 3 times Bollywood leading ladies wore pantsuits in this colour!

Sequins and green seem to be something a lot of celebs have worn for a while. We take a look.

The global pandemic has really put a pregnant pause on the fashion industry. This is making us dive deeper into the fashion archives and BOY aren’t we glad! The thing is normally there would be so much of an influx of fresh fashion content, we would just not see common patterns. So this comes as a blessing in disguise, cause we are finding common trends that celebs have sported at different times. And they aren’t just some run of the mill outfits like a little black dress or a white shirt-blue denim ensemble, these are pretty specific.

So 2019 and 2020 saw a lot of reinvention when it came to pantsuits. Women really wore pantsuits with a flourish - cutout details, sequinned pantsuits, printed ones, neon ones, one-shoulder and MORE. But there was this one specific type of pantsuit that was worn by Kriti, Kiara and Deepika and that was the olive green sequinned pantsuit. It is an unconventional colour, entirely covered in sequins and they’re all bell-bottoms. Here’s a look.

wore this trend first. She wore a button-up blazer with sequinned bellbottoms by Monisha Jaising. We do wish though that her hair was styled differently. The slick back hair with the bronzer overload is not working for DP

Kiara Advani wore a brighter shade of green with the pantsuit by Cinq a Sept. It also features a wrap-around, tie-up detail which cinched in her waist. The heels and bell-bottoms gave her the illusion of height. The makeup was fresh and light and the colour of the pantsuit really enhanced her tone.

Kriti Kharbanda wore a teal-green version of the pantsuit. While Deepika and Kiara both wore button-up (or tied up) jackets, Kriti’s outfit from Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia also featured a halter crop top in the same material. She left the jacket open and let the crop top show. The mermaid silhouette of her pants went swimmingly well with her wavy hair.

Now the million-dollar question that begs to be asked, who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments.

