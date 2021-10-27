Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 3 Times celebs showed us that nothing makes a statement like belt bags do

Bags make for statement accessories that celebrities love to spend on and showcase when they step out. From large and roomy tote bags to snug sling bags and glittery ones, there's no such thing as too many luxury designer handbags.

While totes are perfect to throw everything you have into, sling bags make for the ideal pick when you need to carry just your basics. What about when you need to travel? That's when fanny packs and belt bags come in place.

They might seem similar at first glance but they are significantly different. Fanny packs are slightly more roomy, they're the perfect pick for catching flights and carrying your documents. On the other hand, belt bags do the perfect job of looking chic, stylish and also accentuating your waist well. Here are three times celebrities showed us how to style belt bags perfectly.

Deepika Padukone

Always known to make a statement no matter where's she's going or what she's doing, the Piku actress knows how to make a statement. At the airport, she looked chic in a pair of faux leather pants styled beneath an oversized striped blue and white shirt. A statement Gucci belt bag with gold details on it, black ankle-length boots, sunglasses and her hair styled to perfection, were all that DP needed to complete this look.

Khushi Kapoor

Giving the trend a seal of approval, millennial fashionista Khushi Kapoor also sported the cult favourite, Jacquemus mini belt bag, a bag so small it didn't even fit her phone! She wore the pink bag over her matching Zara dress and made a strong case for monochrome dressing.

Kiara Advani

An ardent fan of luxury handbags, Kiara has a closet full of them she doesn't shy away from showing off. Most recently, the star stepped out and accessorised her basic street style look which involved mini denim shorts and a nude bodysuit, with a YSL belt bag.

But that's not all! She also made a strong case for styling belt bags with desi outfits. Case in point, this Papa Don't Preach lehenga set was accessorised with a silver crocodile skin belt bag that made it easy for her to have a blast without worrying about her essentials.

What are your thoughts on belt bags? Love them or hate them? Comment below and let us know.

