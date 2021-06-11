Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 6 types of necklaces every girl must have

An opportunity to adorn yourself is human, and accessories are an easy way to do it.

Even though we are all stuck at home, fashion-lovers have still not given up on dressing up and well, they really should not. If you love dressing up, you must know how crucial a statement necklace is to your outfit. It literally has the ability to make or break your look. Different types of necklaces can be styled in their own unique way and they are probably the easiest way to magnify even the most basic looks. Whether it is your on-duty or off-duty look, a necklace plays an important role. But at the same time, you need to style it with the right outfits since you really do not want to look too overdressed. So, it’s important that you get your necklace right the next time you get dressed. And our Bollywood leading ladies are here to help you do just that! Check out these different types of necklaces and learn how to flaunt them from out B-town queens.

Collar Necklace

Chunky collar necklaces are the best choice to upgrade your casual or monochrome looks. As opposed to delicate layers of necklaces that were a thing in the past, right now, it’s all about chunky gold collar necklaces. Deepika Padukone styled her all-black outfit featuring a black shirt and pants with this gold collar necklace along with some rings and matching earrings.

Layered Necklace

Take the most basic outfits up a notch with a layered necklace. These playful pieces were a major part of the 90s and they have officially made a comeback. You can opt for something that hints at the iconic decade or go for a style that feels more modern. The gorgeous Disha Patani amplified her most basic look featuring a white tank top and jeans with a layered necklace and big hoops.

Torque Necklace

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Torque necklaces are undoubtedly gaining momentum in the fashion world today. They have existed since ancient times and make an excellent statement piece of jewellery even today. The evergreen Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her look minimal as she was seen posing in a lilac gown with exaggerated sleeves. She simply accessorised the eye-catching gown with a mond-studded torque necklace that looked ethereal.

Choker

Chokers have become a major part of the fashion world since they are extremely versatile and well-received. You can style them with your western wear as well as with your Indian wear. Alia Bhatt made us fall in love with her bridesmaid look by pairing a choker necklace with a saree. The pastel pink choker necklace brought a certain minimalism and royalty into the vibrant royal blue ensemble. The actress also matched her maangtikka with the choker and ditched the earrings.

Pendant Necklace

Sara Ali Khan

A pendant necklace is probably the simplest and most subtle type of necklace. It exudes elegance and is extremely fuss-free. So if you are someone who likes to keep it simple, then you must go for a pendant necklace. The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan amplified the look of a simple yet rich off-shoulder black dress with a pendant necklace and matching earrings.

Statement Necklace

Kiara Advani

When you feel like your flawless outfit is missing something, then opt for a statement necklace that will make you the centre of attention. Kiara Advani’s subtle pastel lehenga with intricate designing and embroidery was styled perfectly. The beautiful ice blue and beige lehenga had a contemporary edge to it and Kiara maintained the colour palette of her outfit by accessorising it with a three-layered white kundan necklace.

Which necklace type is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

