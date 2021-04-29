Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: B-Town divas who looked ultra-glam in a co-ord set

Co-ord sets are the raging fashion trend this summer. Check out our favourite B-Town divas looking super gorgeous in them.

Co-ord sets have recently made an entry into the fashion world and well, they have certainly entered with a bang! What’s made them such a storm these days is that they are super comfortable, versatile and extremely urbane. They are a saviour on days when you are just too lazy to put together a look. They are effortlessly glamorous since you absolutely have to put no thought into styling them, making them an easy to wear ensemble. Here, we have our favourite Bollywood divas spotted adorning the co-ord sets in their brunch outfits to date night wear to their vacay outfits. Basically, co-ord sets are now seen everywhere! Have a look and get motivated to add outdoorsy co-ord sets into your wardrobe.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar sure knows how to take the summer fashion up a notch. Sporting a peachy co-ord set, Bhumi looked all ready to face the scorching sun. The co-ord set featured a knotted crop top with puffy sleeves paired with matching flared pants decked with side slits. The Shubh Mangal Savdhaan actress uplift the daytime look by accessorising it with cute earrings with a heart on it and some retro sunnies. The watermelon print sling bag was definitely the highlight of the outfit.

Kiara Advani

If you are looking for just the perfect brunch outfit to sport this summer, then Kiara Advani is here to help you. Sporting a white cut-out co-ord set, Kiara looked classy with a tinge of sultry. The co-ord set featured a laser-cut crop top with balloon sleeves and a figure-hugging matching midi skirt with a thigh-high slit. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress added a pop of colour to her all-white look with strappy green heels and accessorised the ensemble with thick golden hoops and a chunky bracelet.

If you think checks are out of fashion then Deepika Padukone is here to prove you wrong. She looked like a glorious beauty as she stepped out in an easy-breezy white and blue checkered co-ord set. The attire bore a strappy crop top featuring a tie-up bow in the front and a ruffled hem along with a long button-down skirt that also featured a ruffled hem and side pockets. The Bajirao Mastani actress completed the look with a pair of blue suede pumps and a pair of gold coin earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

The pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan managed to bring in the co-ord set trend into vacay looks! She was seen donning an earthy printed co-ord set on her recent Maldives trip. The set featured a printed spaghetti crop top and a matching long skirt with a long slit on the side that added a sultry effect to it. This attractive outfit made for glamorous beachwear. The actress let the colourful ensemble take the centre stage by ditching the accessories.

Aditi Rao Hydari

If you are having a bad day, Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantically cute co-ord set is definitely going to cheer you up! The summer-ready cotton co-ord set featured a blazer and shorts in matching heart prints with an eye-catching pink and red colour palette. The Ajeeb Dastaans actress styled this cute, outdoorsy outfit with a basic red crop top and added another pop of colour. She added a much-needed finishing touch with red sandals that had ruffle trims on the straps and also matched her lips to the outfit with a bold red colour.

Which actress looked best in a co-ord set according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

