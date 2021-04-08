Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Bollywood actresses who proved you can never wear too much black

We can never have enough black in our wardrobe. No matter what the season, black always remains our go-to colour just like these Bollywood divas.

Black has an everlasting power over the fashion world. Even though we love to add colours to our wardrobes every now and then, black continues to be our constant and our comfort zone. So if you have heard someone tell you that you wear too much black, worry not! Our Bollywood divas have been spotting donning the black on black look with flamboyance and confidence. Here, we have our favourite leading ladies looking bold and beautiful as they added black in their casual look.

Dancing diva Nora Fatehi was seen flaunting an all black look in cycling shorts and a black crop top. She gave us major Kim Kardashian vibes in her athleisure outfit. The dancer-turned-actress paired her trendy and comfy look with black slippers, a black face mask and a black chain bag. She clearly proved that one can never wear too much black.

is known for slaying all black looks. It is no surprise that black is definitely her favourite colour. Spotted in all black casuals, Deepika managed to look flawless in her most comfiest avatar. She wore an oversized black sweatshirt, paired with black leggings and a black face mask. She broke the monotony of the outfit with white sneakers.

Count on Ananya Panday to effortlessly hop on any trend. The youth icon was spotted displaying an all black casual look. Wearing comfy black joggers paired with a black crop top, Ananya looked extremely dapper. She further amplified her look by layering a camo jacket, wearing white sneakers and carrying a funky handbag.

Kriti Sanon’s all black casual outfit oozed out a modish and chic vibe. The actress was spotted slaying in a black printed crop top teamed with black track pants. The off-white jacket acted like a much-needed addition and meticulously completed the look. She accessorised the outfit with black shades and a black face mask. The white sneakers perfectly complemented the look.

Kiara Advani has managed to always make us drool over her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actress added vivacity to her already flawless look with a high-end cross-body bag. The tracksuit featured an oversized hoodie with a kangaroo pocket, teamed with matching baggy sweatpants. Maintaining the all-black vibe, Kiara even wore a black face mask.

Which actress pulled off the all-black look the best? Let us know in the comments below.

