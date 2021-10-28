Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Celeb inspired backless blouses to style your lehengas or sarees this Diwali

Now that we have an occasion to dress up for the festive season, there's a lot to play and experiment with and make the most of what we've missed for two years. Sarees and lehengas are the most popular pick and while patterns and silhouettes are worth experimenting with, a notable mention goes out to blouses. Backless blouses in particular have the capacity of truly upgrading a look with minimum effort. Need some inspiration on different styles? Look no further!

Deepika Padukone

If there's one diva who can't get enough of traditional sarees, it has to be the Padmaavat actress. DP sported a bright yellow Anamika Khanna saree with an embroidered blouse backless blouse with a deep v cut. It makes for the perfect pick for those who have a lean and slender frame and want to give an illusion of a broader back.

Kiara Advani

For the promotions of her latest film Shershaah, Kiara sported multiple desi looks and we're taking notes from this JJ Valaya lehenga in particular. The black backless blouse came with a patch at the lower back to hold it together and a tie just below the nape of her neck to give the piece additional support. Show off your designer blouse in all glory by styling your hair just the way Ki did.

Janhvi Kapoor

For those of you who have no qualms and want to go basic with your styling, Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra ensemble with a backless blouse is just perfect. The fuss-free piece only bore a simple hook style clasp at the back, to hold the piece together.

Kriti Sanon

Want to experiment with your blouse? A piece that adds much risque, is a full backless number like Kriti Sanon's Anita Dongre blouse that she paired with her lehenga. With just two basic ties with tassels at the end, one on the top and another at the bottom of her blouse was all she needed to make a statement in style.

Karisma Kapoor

If you feel your blouse needs additional support, take notes from Karisma Kapoor's strappy backless number that featured straps on either side of her back as well as two additional straps one at the nape of her neck and one at her back, to give it support.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

If a backless blouse isn't enough to make a statement, only a true fashionista like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can show you how to further upgrade your look. Keep the back simple with space enough for just one clasp and go all out with the sleeves! The Veere Di Wedding star opted for statement balloon sleeves on her blouse, perfect for those self-conscious women who want to cover up as well!

Which of these backless blouses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary's couple style is all about twinning, matching each other's vibe with outfits