Deepika Padukone to Kim Kardashian West: Check out all the right ways to wear denim in 2020

Since their rise to fame in the 1960's, denims have occupied pretty much all the space in our closets. Want to know how be denim ready in 2020? Take a look!

Denims became an ideal symbol of youth rebellion after actor James Dean notoriously popularised them in the 60’s with his movie Rebel Without A Cause. Since then this classic piece of fabric hasn’t faded a bit from the fashion scene. The fact that a pair of denim is the most comfortable and chic apparel any individual can own, they still occupy a shelf in almost everyone's closet. From variation in washes and fits, denims are clearly here for the long run. From Jennifer Lopez’s knee high denim boots by Versace to Kendall Jenner blood red denim set, the last decade has been a revelation with respect to the quintessential fabric.

Time and again we have observed that our beloved celebs always throw major inspiration our way through their trailblazing take on fashion. We took the liberty of accumulating all the best denim looks by your favourite celebs and putting it in a list. This list is your Holy Grail for putting a new spin on the classic washed out blue fabric. So be ready to put your best foot forward in 2020 with all the inspiration that is about to come your way.

Slouchy fit denims were raging this past year and we aren’t ready to let them go. So we are carrying them with us in 2020 after taking cues from Deepika Padukone herself. The Chhapaak actress opted for a pair of slouchy denim and slipped a simple black tee on top of it. The long yellow belt from Off White was enough to elevate this effortless look.

Bella Hadid

We think it’s fair to say that Bella Hadid is the goddess of street style. The 23-year-old American model never fails to impress us on the red carpet as well as on the streets. She opted for a snug fit bright yellow top and paired it with a super distressed washed out blue denim. The denim had patch pockets on each side and a statement belt. She topped off the look with black dad sneakers and added a casual yet chic look. Distressed denims, here we come!

Ananya Panday

Often while buying a pair of denim we struggle between two shades or tints of blue. Well long gone are the days of confusion as Ananya Panday has come up with a unique solution. Were both the colours together! While strutting out of the airport The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress chose a pair of dual toned denim and we are all for it.

Kim Kardashian

Make way for the cowgirl! For an event last year, Kim Kardashian opted for a denim on denim look with blue leather chaps. She donned a denim off shoulder corset top with detailed puff sleeves and a matching pair of pants by the British brand Burberry. What was confounding about this look are those leather chaps that Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for. Love it or hate it, this look definitely takes denim on denim on a whole new level.

Jonas

Have you ever thought of denim as a formal fabric? We neither. But Priyanka Chopra had some other plans. She layered her somber ensemble with a statement denim blazer by Fendi. The blazer had peak lapels and patch pockets on either sides. Now we know what is going to be on top of our list while we go out shopping!

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid always takes her sister Bella Hadid head on when it comes to street style. The 24-year-old American model opted for an uber cool pair of black and white denim. She paired her denim with a black ribbed turtleneck and oval shaped shades. She slipped on a white pair of sneakers to top off her look. More power to textured denims!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena’s promotional wardrobe for her latest movie Good Newwz is every girl’s dream. As we see a lot of celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez ditching skinny denims, the Begum of Bollywood went down the same road. The actress went denim on denim with a pair of straight fit blue denim. The denim had wrap waist detailing. She layered her black turtleneck with a jacket of the same tinge.

So clad yourself in leather just like Kim or opt for a knee length pair of denim boots just like JLo, denim is surely making a dramatic entrance in 2020. Brace yourselves because you are in for a ride! Which denim clad diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

