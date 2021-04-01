Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 3 Easy hacks and ways to amp up your casual wardrobe

Looking for a way to elevate your casual wardrobe? Here are 3 celebrity inspired hacks that will help you elevate your fashion game.

Casual wardrobes are not a difficult thing to pull off but it does end up looking basic and you wouldn’t want that. There are ways to amp up even your simplest of tshirts and when it comes to stepping up your fashion game, you surely need to know all the right strings to pull off. Bollywood celebrities are always making sure to up their fashion game and who better to take fashion inspiration than them. So, here are all the celebrity inspired ways to look chic even in basic casual attires:

Accessories

Jewellery and all the other accessories play a very important role in elevating any and every casual look. Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to look your best even in the simplest of outfit. Janhvi chose for a pair of cropped denims and styled it with an oversized T-shirt. Elevating the look to a whole new level, Janhvi picked out layers of dainty gold necklaces whereas Kriti on the other hand kept things trendy with a mask chain and coloured sunglasses.

Layering

Layering clothing is another great way to elevate simple pieces. Just putting on a layer of denim jacket on your simple white tee can take your casual look to a whole new level. Picking out a trendy cropped shirt like can also make up in terms of layering.

Go monochrome

Playing around with bright colours and going all out monochrome can make a statement without putting in a lot of effort. Take cues from and play around with textures like leather and knit. It’s a great way to mix and match your casual pieces together. All the effort you need is to pick outfits of the same colour and put it together.

