Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 5 Fun ways to look dapper cool in distressed jeans

The trend of distressed jeans have made a comeback this season and the Bollywood celebrities are loving it to the fullest. Check out how to style them to sport a casual chic look.

Love denim? But if wearing them on this scorching summer makes you want to scream at every single person passing by then distressed jeans should be your better choice of attire. They are casual, trendy and chic with their street core charm and comfiness. To make your everyday style more fashionable take inspiration from these Bollywood divas to look dapper cool in distressed jeans. For an evening walk, vacation, girls night out or even to call out stereotypical views on fashion, ripped jeans are just the perfect choice to stand out from the crowd. Let's look into the ways our favourite actresses are putting forth fab looks with distressed jeans.

Combining the two top-most trends of the season, Deepika Padukone looked uber cool in a black and grey tie-dyed jacket from the label Kanika Goyal and black distressed jeans. Even before becoming the face of the iconic label, Levis, Deepika has quite a variety of collection of jeans -from wide-legged to balloon. She opted for this grunge-inspired outfit for a dinner date with her husband . The star accessorised up with a chunky link chain necklace and metallic pumps and picked a red sling bag to create a contrasting element in her black and white look. We absolutely love her sporty look for a dinner date.

Janvhi Kapoor

Janvhi Kapoor gives us the perfect fashion inspo for a casual day out in her comfy printed tees and distressed skinny jeans. She styled it up with black boots and left her voluminous hair loose to enjoy the day breeze. Janvhi knotted up her tee-shirt at the side and we think it instantly spiked up the style of her casual look.

Sara Ali Khan

Looking regal in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla bright yellow silk crop top featuring dramatic sleeves and a peter pan collar, Sara Ali Khan cast a fusion look teaming up this luxe top with distressed jeans. Sara opted for multi-coloured funky heels to perfect her indo-western look. Painted white nails, glossy red lips and kohl-rimmed eye rounded off her stunning look.

Sanjana Sanghi

The Dil Bechara showed us how to wear distressed jeans in a more elegant and luxe way pairing it up with a black crop top featuring rolled-up sleeves and a plunging neckline. Making use of the various degrees of cuts and slashes, Sanjana’s jeans was not any ordinary one. Multi-layered golden contemporary necklaces and large hoop earring complemented up her look. The actress pulled her hair back into a ponytail and wore minimal makeup with pink glossy lips to complete her dashing look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who is currently busy with the shoot of Bhediya, sported a black tank top with distressed jeans to a clinic in the city. She carried a black tote bag, dark sunnies, hoop earrings giving her off duty style a chic vibe. And of course, had her mask on. We love the way the star wore a black belt with her blue wide-legged jeans resonating with the street core elegance with a touch of punk subculture.

