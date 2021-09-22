Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 5 Types of blouses that are trending this festive season

The festive season is upon us and we will soon be dressing up for Diwali. Whether you are planning to wear a saree or a lehenga, your blouse needs to be just perfect. The blouse plays an important role in how your overall outfit is going to turn out. Even if your lehenga or saree is plain, a trendy blouse will add a much needed glam factor.

Deep V-neck back

If you want to opt for a look that is simple but also not boring, then a deep V-neck back design is just perfect. You can opt for a sharp V with curved edges, like Deepika Padukone. Deepika is draped in a plain yellow saree with red borders. However, the printed blouse is adding a touch of charisma to the look.

High-neck back with dori

Ahuja

If you want to go a little retro then you can opt for a blouse that has a high neck design at the back with one closure at the top. To add some embellishment, you can add dainty doris holding the fort at the bottom. You can either choose cap sleeves, quarter sleeves or full sleeves like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Sleek straps

Kriti Sanon

Add a touch of modernity and feminism to your saree or lehenga by choosing a blouse with slim shoulder straps and an ultra-deep back. This blouse will add a sultry effect to your outfit and is enough to make a loud statement. Kriti Sanon has chosen a subtle cream-coloured strappy blouse with an open back to match with her white mirror-work saree.

Lace cut-out

This design is the safest and most versatile design that you can choose is a simple lace cut-out. It is delicate yet elegant and you can choose a cut-out in any version of square. Alia Bhatt chose a scalloped lace on top joined by a sleek strap at the bottom. This design added a contemporary touch to her traditional lehenga.

Fringe

Janhvi Kapoor

Adding a little bit of fringe to your blouse will also add a touch of drama and playfulness to your outfit. Just by adding a band of statement-making fringe on the back of your blouse, you can make heads turn as you go. You can choose a blouse like Janhvi Kapoor’s where she chose a trendy way and elevated a deep square back design. You can also choose a U-shaped design.

Which blouse design would you want to choose this festive season? Let us know in the comments below.

