Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celeb approved ways to sport puffer jackets this winter

Making for one of the cosiest looks yet, puffer jackets are the it-trend this winter! Here are all the celebrities who swear by the trend to keep warm.

Winter is here in full swing! We have brought out our hoodies, jackets and sweaters to keep us warm and bundled up this weather, but many times, that doesn't seem to be enough! Puffer jackets are the latest trend that most celebrities can't get enough of! It looks comfortable and is extremely warm as well! Here are all the celebrities who have already hopped on the bandwagon.



At the airport last year, Deepika Padukone kept it simple in a crisp white t-shirt and blue jeans. She threw on a bright red puffer jacket to keep warm and protect her from the chilly weather.

Kriti Sanon

Taking the neon route, Kriti opted for a bright neon puffer jacket to sport over her blue track pants and sports bra, to protect her on a chilly morning. Zebra printed shoes made for an eccentric addition to her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

At the airport, Bebo kept a low profile in a simple pair of black pants that she topped off with a greyish-beige puffer jacket that she rocked with brown military boots, black sunglasses and a red pout.



Making for yet another classic airport look, Anushka Sharma who is known for her simple yet stylish looks, picked out a pair of loose jeans that she styled with a tank top and a bright sunshine yellow Prada puffer jacket. Black sneakers and sunnies completed her look.

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli actress also hopped on the bandwagon and picked out a bright sparkly silver puffer jacket to sport over a simple black crop top and leather shorts.



The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself covering up her face while sporting a bright yellow puffer jacket to keep warm. She further paired this with a neutral-tone beanie and accessorised her look with a simple gold finger ring.

Have you picked out a puffer jacket for yourself this winter? Which diva's look do you like best? Comment below and let us know.

