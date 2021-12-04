Deepika Padukone leaves us in a lavender daze in her cropped blazer set by Adidas x Ivy Park; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone wows us every time with her chic airport style game. Though most often long trenches and monochromatic sweatsuits are her preferred favourites to jet off in, the diva makes sure to play her A-game with stunning makeup and hairdo to paint a pretty picture wherein she looks effortlessly put together. Comfort being the prime most important factor while travelling, Shaleena Nathani makes sure to style the 83 actress in athleisure outfits that fuses functionality and comfort with fashion very well. Today the star was spotted in a perky mood looking dapper in her lavender co-ord set at the airport.

Rocking a cropped lavender blazer over her white tube top and tracksuit, Deepika was just stunning. Her coordinated set from Adidas and Ivy Park collab collection was a perfect fusion of a cosy leisure look with a modern formal touch. Her full sleeve cropped blazer featured flap pockets on both the sides, shoulder pads and notch lapel collars. Her matching track pants featured an adjustable drawstring and invisible-zipper pockets on both sides. The three stripes of purple glow on the sleeves of her jacket were on her pants as well. She teamed her ravishing look with silver heels instantly elevating the glam quotient of her sporty chic attire.

For makeup, the Piku star kept it simple, flaunting a dewy face with dark purple eyeshadow smudged in subtly and groomed brows. She wore a white mask and rounded off her look with her luscious mane pulled back into a neat bun. We give Deepika’s stylish look a 10 on 10 for the choice of pastel shade, styling it with shiny silver pumps and minimal makeup making it perfect for the flight! What do you say; Yay or Nay? Do let us know in the comments below.

