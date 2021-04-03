Deepika Padukone leaves the world gasping as she picks out a monochrome look yet again; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone gives yet another great example of tone on tone dressing and we are in awe. Check it out

Lately, has been a huge fan of monochrome dressing and no matter what the occasion, you’ll always find her looking her best in some of the chicest outfits. From dinner dates to street style, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has shown the world how to do tone on tone dressing right.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the Mastani of Bollywood shared another picture of her dressed impeccably in a blue tone on tone outfit. Instead of picking out the same shade throughout, she played with darker and lighter shades. Not just colours, she even added spice to the look with a play of silhouettes and styles. First up, she picked out a blue bodycon dress that perfectly hug her curves and cropped right below her knees. Adding to the blues, she picked out an electric blue trench coat to add a layer to the bright outfit.

While the outfit was a statement in its own, Ms Padukone picked out a pair of cobalt blue heels to match with the outfit and boy did they steal our heats. The pointy pumps bore a pencil heel and strapped around the ankles. While the outfit was quite the show-stealer in itself, the actress kept the rest of the look simple with a chain necklace. A sleek bun and neutral makeup look completed the look and we’re definitely a fan!

