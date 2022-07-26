Deepika Padukone in Levi's x Deepika Padukone jumpsuit & Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag nails a casual look

Oh, the joys of spotting a powerful jumpsuit! Too many to list for we're clearly here to make a quick swap possible in your lives. Dresses, casual pants, cycling shorts, do we know anything beyond? True, we're already on board with the classy fashion flavours of monsoon via standout hues and cosy outfits, this Deepika Padukone-approved look is for comfort-seekers who once loved the hot fashion deals of summer. It's casual and extra white peppered with brown.

Happy to meet another jumpsuit? We definitely are. Looks right for a travel and get-some-coffee kind of a day, the 36-year-old chose this very ivory number yesterday for a night catch-up with fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his residence. Picked from Levi's x Deepika Padukone collaboration for the second time as she first wore the same to the airport, this Rs 4,500.00 ensemble featured both the shirt and pants combined as one. It had a notched lapel, full sleeves which the Piku actress pulled up, wore most buttons, and flared bottoms that stressed the relaxed fit. It also had the brand's logo stitched at the back and was styled with mini gold earrings.

No minute invested in purchasing sneakers will seem futile for these will only serve you well. Especially the classics like white and black, you can pair with too many ensembles. Just like how a handbag, say, a well-thought and purchased item can go with multiple looks. Get a black, white, and brown bag and you're sorted for days. Since Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show, we've seen her carry this Rs. 3,03,088.00 Dauphine bag out and about and proud, yes, that's brand ambassador things and it's looking good! Deepika tied her hair into a pulled-back knotted bun and her eye makeup was on-point with eyeliner.

