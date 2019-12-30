Deepika Padukone looks bewitching as she dons a corset over her crisp white shirt; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone styles her classic white shirt by Jacquemus in an unconventional manner and we are taking cues. Browse through!

The Chhapaak star’s promotional looks have been outrageously exceptional. Favouring Sabyasachi sarees to pulling off head to toe white in Balenciaga, we are sure you have more fashion inspiration coming your way through her promotional looks. From being a follower of Bollywood’s cliches when it comes to fashion, has transformed herself into a global style icon over the decade and it has been quite a ride! The diva hit it out of the park again with this look and we suggest you keep a notebook and pen handy to take down important notes.

Make corsets cool again! And that exactly what the actress is on her way to do. She opted for a slouchy fit washed out denim by Zara and kept her favourite staple, a classic white shirt untucked. Deepika styled her crisp white shirt with a sheer black corset by Dolce and Gabbana. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black Jimmy Choo stilettos. The Chhapaak actress went minimal on accessorising as she just slipped on few golden bracelets and rings which definitely was a win-win decision. For her glam, she opted for really less makeup and some tousled waves.

A corset, an undone shirt and a slouchy fit denim struggled to make a sharp appearance. For someone as poised as Deepika the look turned out to be quite scruffy and rough around the edges. What do you think about Deepika’s promotional look for Chhapaak? Comment below and let us know.

