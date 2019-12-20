Deepika Padukone looks like a dream in a floral outfit and we cannot take our eyes off her; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning statement in a floral outfit and we clearly cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out

has clearly been on a roll as the actress turned producer for her new movie, Chhapaak. While she is making the world gasp with the trailer itself, we cannot wait to see what the movie has in store for us. While she is clearly making sure to ace at her work front, she has also managed to create a lot of buzzes when it comes down to her fashion choices. Just yesterday, we saw the actress make a splashing statement as she showed off her winter wardrobe at the airport.

Today, the actress proved nobody can do it better than her as she made us miss the summers in a floral ensemble. The actress opted for a white attire with pink floral prints all over. Firstly, she opted for a vest that hug her body perfectly while also accentuating her curves. She styled it with a pair of matching flared pants that gracefully brushed the floors. Adding to it, she styled it with a long flowy cape jacket that was cut out from the same floral fabric. What stole the show was the puffy bishop sleeves on the jacket that added that extra bit of oomph in the floral ensemble.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress let her attire do all the talking and kept the rest of the look simple. A pair of emerald stud earring served as a perfect accessory for the ensemble. Adding to it, she glammed up for the look with filled-in brows, pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and a hint of pink on the lip. Lastly, she pulled her hair back in a low ponytail and completed the look.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

