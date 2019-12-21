Deepika Padukone looks fresh as a daisy in a checkered co ord set; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes a breezy statement as steps out for the promotions of her new movie, Chhapaak. Check it out

has undoubtedly been one of the most stunning actresses of the generation and there’s no denying that! She has clearly proved her worth when it comes down to acting skills and her past movies are enough proof of that. While aceing at her work front, the actress has undeniably proved to be a pro at fashion. From International red carpets to airport lobbies, the actress has always made sure to create a statement with her impeccably styled looks.

Today, it proved to be no different as the 33-year-old actress stepped out for the promotions of her new movie Chhhapaak. Ms Padukone who was recently seen flaunting her winter wardrobe at the airport made a breezy statement in a checkered co-ord set. The blue and white attire clearly made us miss summer as it bore a strappy crop top that featured tie-up bow in the front accompanied by a ruffled hem. She styled it with a long button-down skirt that also featured a ruffled hem and side pockets.

Adding to it all, the Piku actress styled the look with a pair of blue suede pumps that added height to her already tall frame. She then pulled a few strands of hair and pinned it at the back that added more to the effortless and laid-back vibe. For her glam, the leggy actress chose to keep it simple with filled-in eyebrows, dewy skin, smudged kohl and a neutral-toned lip. Lastly, a pair of gold coin earrings completed her look.

We are absolute fans of the look and it is clearly making us miss summer in the chilly winter weather. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

