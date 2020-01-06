Deepika Padukone looks like a regal dream in a desi ensemble by Anjul Bhandari; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone leaves the world gasping as she dons a gorgeous desi ensemble by Anjul Bhandari. Check it out

Bollywood celebrities are time and again making sure to be best in the game and there’s no denying that! Every diva is putting her best foot forward when it comes to films and fashion and the past is enough proof of that. Everyone is making sure to be on top of their games and international fashion trends are something they are all looking out to try. While fashion trends have become immensely popular at the airports and promotional events, once in a while, the B-Town divas balance it all out with a desi Indian look.

Yesterday, the Chhapaak actress did the same as she moved away from her trendy looks and kept it simple in a desi ensemble. The actress made quite a statement in an ivory sharara set by Anju Bhandari. Her ensemble featured intricate tread work of the same light hue throughout her ensemble. It then bore flowy sharara pants that were paired with a matching straight-cut kurta. Adding to it, she styled the look with a matching dupatta that was loosely draped over her shoulders.

The birthday girl then glammed up for the look with smudged in kohl, flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and a matte lip. A pair of green stud earrings served as the perfect accessory for the all-white look. Lastly, she pulled her hair back in a tousled low bun.

We are absolute fans of the look and cannot seem to take our eyes off how gorgeous Deepika looks. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

