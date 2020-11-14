Deepika Padukone looks REGAL in a sharara by Ritika Mirchandani for Siddhant Chaturvedi's party: Yay or Nay?

For a festive look, the actress picked out a simple yet subtle ivory kurta to make a statement at a Diwali party. Take a look!

It is that time of the year when we bring out our most festive and glamorous looks to dress up for Diwali. Celebrities, just like us, have already started giving us a look at their most festive outfits and we can't help but wish we'd seen them sooner, for inspiration!

Last evening, made her way to co-star and friend Siddhant Chaturvedi's house for a party. She was joined by Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter as well! DP's outfit left us speechless!

For her visit, Deepika kept it elegant yet festive in an ivory sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani. The outfit was styled by her stylist, who added on simple but statement earrings from Mahesh Notandass to her elegant look.

Padukone's sharara set featured a top with small puffy sleeves and a peplum style hem that gave it shape. Her sharara pants featured heavy embroidery and beads. Styled with pointy-toe pumps and a creamy clutch, she looked regal in the outfit.

For her glam, Deepika went with the simple yet subtle blended smokey eyes to highlight her doe-like eyes. Well-contoured cheekbones, loads of highlighter, filled-in brows and neutral lips completed her look.

We can't take our eyes off Deepika Padukone in this ultra-white glamorous sharara set and are taking notes from it for Shaadi season!

What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

