Deepika Padukone is a Louis Vuitton girl in all things black from a sleeveless pullover to boots; Yay or Nay?

It's always about that one look that can show you how to hit a cool style spot. True, there's somehow an undying sense of honesty when we admit that black is the hue that wins and makes anybody's style look larger than life. We saw another smash hit of a travel getup recently and we're here to tell you that winter fashion still has our hearts. Don't believe us? If you're on your toes to travel out, here's the outfit that will make it so easy and the right one to do it in.

Deepika Padukone is on and off jet-setting. While her profession has much to do with visiting locations, ours is to pay close attention to her style, we fashion fans do it voluntarily, and going gaga over it all is always in order. Last night has us go we're all in with team black as she was styled by Shaleena Nathani in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. It put together a slightly oversized sleeveless pullover that came with two round ribbed pockets on the front. This cosy number settled a little above her knees and to give it a chic company, the Gehraiyaan star donned it over a printed bralette and a denim straight-fit pants that had ribbed hems.

Winter, you're a classy blessing we missed, just look at her classy and glossy ankle-length heeled boots. The stylist further accessorised the stunner's airport style with a mini chain-link gold necklace, a brown shoulder bag, and oversized tinted sunnies. Deepika's wavy hair was styled to one side and her makeup stayed minimal.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

