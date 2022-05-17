Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton head-to-toe look makes for a first glam appearance as Cannes jury member

Our Tuesday scroll time started sooner than we anticipated. And, no this morning it was no regular doomsurfing, turns out Deepika Padukone was up to some classy business as a jury member with the rest as they all united over for dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez. Attention! It's all-out and official that the Gehraiyaan actress is the new Ambassador of Louis Vuitton and she's been playing the style part exceptionally well.

It's been four days since this French luxury fashion house hosted its 2023 Cruise Show in California and we're still utterly hungover over the starlet's layered-up look. And, just like that, here's another that followed and made it to our liking. The 36-year-old was styled by Shaleena Nathani in Louis Vuitton's sleeveless mini dress from its Fall / Winter 2021 collection. This sheer ensemble with big armholes featured a high-neck decked up by embellished studs in shades of black and silver that had patterns laid out.

To this came attached colourful embellishments all in its royal elegance and striped designs at the center of the dress. While the sides remained all black with the knit fabric. This number was topped off over a white mini dress with a high neck and with a single glance taken at her boots, what do these say? These brown leather booties are so nice, that she wore them twice. Having wheeled the knee-high shoes again, her head-to-toe Louis Vuitton winter-chic look was styled with a rectangle box bag with a sling.

Deepika's hair had beach waves on and that's as good as neutral-toned makeup to seal off one's look? Ah, that dimple, we're flattered max!

