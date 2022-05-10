Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's sweatsuit & tote bag is a course on ritzy airport style; Yay or Nay?

You don't need fashion books to proclaim that nothing makes you feel as put together as co-ordinated sets. These fashion all-stars meet up the many demands of staying chic, versatile, and comfortable. Summer has it that winter staples can still be in trend and here's what is doing glam rounds in our minds right now. Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night in a look that was pure luxe heaven. You're in for two perks, look both warm-weather and travel-ready.

In other news, the 36-year-old has us waiting for her Cannes lit fashion parade. She was back in Louis Vuitton yesterday as she rocked a colour co-ordinated sweatsuit that consisted of a beige loungewear pullover curated with a blend of wool cotton and cashmere. The white contrast seams stood out as they gave the crew neck an elevated feel much like what the zippers held a cool detail of printed graphic monogram. This was matched up with open ankle loungewear pants that had zipper detail on both sides.

Keeping the swankiness and spiffiness alive was Shaleena Nathani who styled the Gehraiyaan actress with the same French luxury brand's OnTheGo GM tote that came in a square-shaped embossed leather and double handles. Black combat boots suited her travel getup fuelling up the class apart statement. The starlet's hair was styled into a ponytail, her hands stacked up with jewellery, and her skin with a detailed makeup look from the eyes to the pout, she glowed like a queen!



