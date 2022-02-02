Deepika Padukone loves chain-link accessories: 7 Times she showed how to carry it from necklaces to earrings

Anything Deepika Padukone wears before stepping out automatically becomes an instant rage. The actress who is big on accessorising, can't get enough of one particular bold trend and has been sporting it in all the accessories she's been sporting. The chain-link trend has been a big one and is seen often as bag straps, necklaces and earrings. And The Gehraiyaan actress has been giving the chain-link accessory her own twist with different outfits. Take a look!

While promoting Gehraiyaan, the actress debuted a bold and beautiful look in a black blazer dress styled with a lace bodice. The actress sported a chunky chain-link choker-style neckpiece to make for a daring and edgy look, with her hair pulled back into a sleek manner and ruby red lips to complete this look.

Different forms of chain-link accessories have been her go-to for this promotional wardrobe. She sported another black outfit, this time in a latex material, in a ruched one-shoulder pattern. A pair of statement gold chain-link earrings further added a dose of glam to this chic outfit and elevated her look.

When she was jet-setting away, DP accessorised her cosy and comfortable airport look with a statement sling bag. Her deep brown Bottega Veneta cushioned bag featured a statement thick gold chain-link strap that sparkled and gave it a luxurious touch.

While promoting her last film Chhapaak, the 36-year-old rocked a pair of neutral-tone coordinates from Zara. She accessorised this with a statement gold chain-link necklace that hung under her collars. While the heavy necklace wasn't entirely visible, it made quite a statement!

Monotone outfits have been Deepika's go-to for ages. She picked out a bright orange shirt to pair with matching denim pants while promoting her film. To accessorise, DP rocked a pair of simple slinky gold chain-link earrings that were equal parts minimal and statement-making.

In yet another bright orange number, this time a bodycon dress, Deepika sported another pair of chain-link gold earrings in another style. This time around, the chains were linked to an infinity pattern making for an innovative twist to the classic design.

Accessories have always played a key role in the Piku actress' looks. She also added a smaller chain-link gold necklace to her pile of stacked-up neckpieces to make for a trendy look. The three-layered necklace became a rage after DP debuted this look with every person trying out different variations of it.

Do you love chain-link accessories as much as Deepika Padukone does? Comment below and let us know.

