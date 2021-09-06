Deepika Padukone loves to dress up in faux leather pants: 5 Times the actress wore faux leather pants

did not take long to mark her territory in the industry. When it comes to her taste in fashion, she is no less. There are certain outfits that only she can pull off. Her choices in outfits have been bold and delightfully beautiful. The actress rocks the street style trend and has been spotted wearing leather pants several times.

We are not exaggerating when we say that there are certain outfits only Deepika Padukone can pull off. Deepika stepped out in a white silk bralette from Versace that was decked in polka dots, stripes, and colourful marine life on the bust. It bore a sweetheart neckline and black lace trims along the straps. She paired the bralette with leather trousers from Alexander McQueen that came with an elasticated waistband and cinched at the ankles, creating a baggy silhouette. Deepika skipped the accessories and completed the look with silver Saint Laurent pumps.

For a brunch date with bae, Deepika stepped out in a red Chanel top and a pair of latex Balenciaga pants that added a faux leather effect. The high-neck red blouse featured exaggerated sleeves which ended in ruffled cuffs. Both the cuffs and the dramatic high neck that bore a smocked style added an extra dose of glam to the entire outfit. The black body-hugging pants helped her flaunt her long legs. The Intern star sealed the look with a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos and golden chain-link earrings.

Deepika Padukone’s vibrant green outfit featured faux leather pants from Jacquemus and a soft knitted backless top from Dodo Bar Or. The actress gave the outfit a sporty spin by pairing the ensemble with matching green Air Jordans. The boldness factor of the outfit from head-to-toe is perfect for a casual yet romantic stroll with bae. She also added a feminine touch to the outfit with delicate earrings.

Deepika has delivered a masterclass in wearing faux leather pants. She was seen dressed up in yet another pair by Proenza Schouler teamed with a matching faux leather black blouse by We11Done. The blouse featured a turtleneck, and elongated, oversized sleeves and lent a boxy touch to her outfit, whereas the fitted trousers came with a belt that accentuated her waistline. The Chhapaak actress skipped on the fussy jewelleries and simply styled the all-leather ensemble with a pair of ebony heels by Christain Louboutin.

The best way to make a white shirt look glamorous and swanky is by pairing it with skinny leather pants like our fashion icon, Deepika Padukone. She styled her sheer, organza white shirt with a pair of skinny black leather pants. Deepika revved up the attire with sultry black stilettos and accessorising it with a chunky diamond neckpiece, shoulder grazing diamond earrings and a classy black belt.

Which leather pants outfit by Deepika Padukone did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

