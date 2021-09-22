Deepika Padukone loves drop earrings: 6 Times she looked REGAL in emerald to diamond bejewelled pieces

If there is one star who knows how to make heads turn, it is the reigning Queen of Bollywood, . The 35-year-old who is all set to produce and star in her next Hollywood film has a penchant for fashion and has managed to remain on trend with her choice of outfits and accessories. One accessory she particularly can't get enough of is drop earrings.

The actress who loves to deck up in sarees and ethnic drapes often styles them with statement, heavy necklaces and we're taking notes from her for this festive season!

With her red and white striped Sabyasachi drape over a black full-sleeve blouse, the Chhapaak actress chose a pair of elegant drop diamond earrings to accessorise her look. With her hair pulled up into a neat bun, all eyes were on her ears!

A fan of the slicked-back hairstyle, it has become DP's trademark now and also makes for the perfect style to show off her statement earrings. For an awards show, the model-turned-actress accessorised her look with a statement emerald necklace and a pair of matching drop earrings that complemented her outfit well.

For her next look, the highest-paid actress in the country picked out a statement pair of diamond drop earrings with Kundan work around both the stones with a gold finish. The earrings didn't take away from her floral red saree and statement flowers in her hair that ensured she looked regal.

Sometimes, the Piku star doesn't mind throwing the spotlight on her earrings. This pair of green-blue drop earrings with Kundan work all around made for a stark contrast against her mustard yellow outfit. With her hair in a low, sleek bun, we got a clear view of her earrings that are perfect to style with both Indian and Western looks.

The actress who made her debut with SRK is also a huge fan of tone-on-tone dressing so we weren't entirely surprised to see that she even matched her statement drop earrings with her saree! A white organza embroidered drape paired with matching drop-diamond earrings ensured the ace badminton player looked ethereal.

For her final and most recent look, the actress sported a pleated Payal Khandwala saree in hues of yellow and pastel blue. With this, she sported a pair of small drop earrings that blended well with her outfit.

What are your thoughts on Deepika's drop earrings collection? Comment below and let us know.

