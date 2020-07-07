Deepika Padukone LOVES the gold and black combo: From red carpets to receptions; 5 times she sported them

A combination Ms Padukone can't seem to get over and has sported in every form is the gold and black one. Check out all the ways she has styled outfits with the two colours!

Everybody has a go-to colour combination that they love - that compliments their body and guarantees looking good. is no different and has a go-to colour combination as well that she knows looks good on her. She has a soft spot for pairing black and gold together to make for a mix of classic and bling that could make for noteworthy red carpet and party looks.

Take a look at all the times Padukone has sported the combination, taking colour blocking to a new level and making jaws drop.

At 's birthday, DP made a strong case for both the colours in a simple black tank top and gold paper bag high-waisted pants.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, she was joined by ace designer Christian Louboutin and opted for a black and gold gown and looked no less than a trophy in it!

For Jonas' wedding reception with Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone rocked yet another gold and black combination outfit to look like absolute royalty. Her heavily embellished Sabyasachi lehenga left everybody drooling!

Deepika loves her Sabyasachi outfits and there is no denying that. She wore a gold saree this time in a brilliant organza material and styled it with a black blouse with thick borders. Gold jewellery completed her look!

This dazzling combination is a DP's go-to choice even for her off-duty looks! At the airport, she wore a black sports bra with her tracks and completed it with a dazzling gold bomber jacket to make for a pop of colour against her all-black look.

What are your thoughts on this colour combination? Do you have one that you swear by as well? Comment below and let us know.

