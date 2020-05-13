Deepika Padukone loves her black outfits so much that it literally dominates her closet & we have enough proof

For years we’ve known DP loves her classics and black seems to be her absolute favourite. How do we know this? Well, we have enough proof

The Mastani of Bollywood, has always been known for her impeccable taste in fashion. From international red carpets to domestic airports, she makes sure she always has her fashion foot forward no matter where she goes. The diva has been raising the bar high for as long as we know. However in the past few years, Miss Padukone has experimented a lot with her looks and one thing that dominated her wardrobe choices was the colour black.

Black is a classic and a hue most of us have in our wardrobes. However, when it comes to DP, her wardrobe was just not limited to owning a black t-shirt or just an LBD. Extensive and filled with a lot of styles, black ruled her wardrobe and here we have enough proof.

Let’s start off with one of our favourite looks by the diva, this Alex perry body-con gown did all the right things.

Next on our list is this black off-white tulle gown with contrasting neon details that ensured all eyes were on her.

A little throwback never hurt nobody and this puffy-sleeved dress by Johanna Ortiz worked perfectly well for her tall and lean frame.

A lot of people thought this black gown by Yanina Couture was very similar to Kylie’s MET Gala look.

Chic, casuals is what she does best and this black co-ord is one of our favourites by the diva.

Pro Tip: When you have a solid coloured ensemble like Dp’s make sure to accessorise it with all the right pieces.

Nothing speaks volumes like an all-black pantsuit paired with a classic winged eyeliner!

We all know that DP puts in a bit of effort when she steps out to board a plane, but this look was all things chic and impeccably styled.

Now, we know black is a classic and so is bodycon dresses. But with a body like Deepika’s, this is a deadly combo and boy is she rocking this Emilia Wickstead dress!

Leather on leather seems like a daring choice to make, but, leave it up to Deepika to rock even this deadly combo with every bit of oomph.

Lastly, this is an honourable mention to this gorgeous black blouse by Sabyasachi that added the right amount of modernity to a traditional gold ghagra.

Which look by the diva is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×