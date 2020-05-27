Deepika Padukone LOVES one shoulder outfits; ALL the times the star donned the trend and looked sensational

While trends come and go, celebrities tend to fall in love with them so much that they spare no occasion to sport them. Deepika has a love affair with one-shoulder outfits!

Very often, celebrities find a silhouette that suits them better than any other. It looks good on their frame, flatters them and they love looking at themselves in it. For Jonas it is wrap dresses, loves her florals and seems to absolutely adore one-shoulder dresses. From red carpets to airports, she sports them at every possible occasion and event, never gets tired of them and looks absolutely phenomenal in every look! Here is a roundup of all the times the diva strutted around (almost) bare-shouldered and aced the look.

At the IIFA awards, Deepika looked red hot and sizzling in a cut-out red single-shoulder gown that featured a thigh-high slit. We love how she styled her look with bouncy, voluminous curls and heavy gold earrings!

At MAMI, Padukone went all-out again in a single-shoulder gown but this time with fun polka dots! Opting for a simple look, she styled her hair with a sleek centre-parting and neutral makeup.

Switching things up and going for a more grungey vibe, Deepika rocked a single-shoulder bodycon black Alex Perry gown that hugged her curves and featured a sweeping train. She sported her all-new cropped hairdo with the outfit!

At the Cannes Film Festival too, Deepika opted for a one-shoulder gown in a deep, rich emerald green colour. The thigh-high slit showed off her slender legs and bold makeup completed her look.

At the Golden Globes after party, Deepika shone bright in a sunshine yellow one-shoulder silk gown that flowed smoothly and looked incredibly flattering on her!

For the premiere of her Hollywood debut XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika opted for her favourite silhouette in a light pink shade as she struck a pose for the paps!

Even when she can't wear the style in the form a gown, Deepika manages to do so by picking out blouses that feature her favourite cut. Case-in-point, this white single-shoulder crisp white shirt, giving it a new spin! Paired with high-waisted acid wash jeans, she looked trendy in the outfit!

For a more fancy look, Deepika got on the pink and red trend bandwagon by sporting this ruffle one-shoulder blush pink silk top with high-waisted lose red pants. Her hair was pulled back to show off her collar-bones and sculpted face that glowed bright!

Not just to events are red carpets, Deepika loves this trend so much she even wears it to the airport! We love how she donned a simple yet chic breezy one-shoulder dress with jeans for extra comfort. Styled with tan loafers to amp up the look, Padukone never looked better in an off-duty look!

What are your thoughts on Deepika's favourite style? Do you like it too? Let us know in the comment section below.

