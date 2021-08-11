Deepika Padukone makes comfort dressing look chic in her recent street style look; Yay or Nay?

has always been someone who has been a step ahead of everyone when it comes down to fashion. Right from the red carpet to rocking some of the most trendy street style look, the actress has been acing it all like a pro. While there have been multiple times the actress has chosen to dress down in her comfy outfits, she still manages to look chic and yesterday it proved to be no different.

The paparazzi spotted the Mastani of Bollywood out and about in the city and from what it looked like, the actress was running errands looking like a diva. For the day out, she chose for a pair of comfy olive green pants. The high-waisted flared pants accentuated her long legs and that’s always a great styling tip for people who want to look taller than they already are. Colour blocking her look, Ms Padukone then picked out a strappy pastel blue tunic top that was tucked in her olive green pants. She then cinched her waist with a brown belt that added extra oomph to the casual look.

Matching her leather belt, the actress styled the look with a pair of brown sandals that gave off a laid back vibe. Taking things to another level was her expensive tote bag which perfectly matched the rest of her accessories. Keeping the hot weather in mind, she pulled her hair back in a low bun and stepped out without makeup and a mask.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kiara Advani in a saree and a casual outfit is a sight to behold; Yay or Nay?