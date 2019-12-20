Deepika Padukone makes a comfy statement at the airport in Off White & Balenciaga; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone is clearly loving her winter wardrobe as she opts for a baggy sweater and jeans for her day of travel. Check it out

The Padmaavat actress, has clearly been one of the most loved Bollywood divas and there’s no denying that! She has been clearly aceing at her work front and movies like Bajirao Mastani and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are enough proof of that. Now, the actress will soon be seen in Chhapaak where she plays an acid attack survivor. While she is clearly making a bang when it comes down to her work front, the actress is also clearly making sure she looks her best when she steps out. From International red carpets to even airport lobbies or promotional events, she has made sure to look impeccable no matter what.

Yesterday, it was no different as the leggy actress strutted at the airport in style. Looks like DP took out the comfiest sweater in her closet as she made quite a statement in her winter wardrobe. She made it all look comfy yet stylish in an oversized hot pink sweater by Off White. The actress styled it with a pair of comfy baggy blue denim jeans that cropped around her ankles. The actress then opted for a pair of chunky sneakers by Balenciaga. Adding to it all, she left her freshly cut lob open and covered most of her face with a pair of black sunnies.

We are absolute fans of the look and would cleary love to steal it for the winter season. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

