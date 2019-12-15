Deepika Padukone makes a comfy statement in casual mom jeans and tshirt; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone keeps it comfy and casual in baggy mom jeans and a simple black tee. Check it out

The Padmaavat actress, has always been on top of her game when it comes down to 'Fashion' and there is absolutely no denying that! She has clearly raised the bar high with her impeccably styled attires and stunning glam. From international red carpets like Cannes and MET to even promotional events in the city, Ms Padukone has time and again proved she is a pro at fashion. Not just that but she has also been able to carry off any attire that comes away - from sarees to denim jackets, to even mini dresses. There's nothing that the leggy actress can't pull off.

Today was no different, as the actress made a casual statement in classic jeans and t-shirt combo. She decided to keep it comfy in a pair of baggy mum jeans. The classic denims were rolled up to her ankles to give more casual touch. She wasn't her usual glamorous self as she paired her high waisted denims with a simple oversized black tee. The black t-shirt was then tucked into her jeans with a few inches of her sleeves rolled up.

The actress then accessorised the look with chunky gold layered necklaces that served as a contrast with the casual tee. Adding to the whole look, she cinched the baggy silhouette around the waist with the trendy yellow Off White belt which was fastened with the rest of the strap hanging down. Adding to it, she styled the look with a pair of black strappy heeled sandals.

While the look simple and casual we thought there were a lot of different styles if apparel which was forced into one look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion and Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More