Deepika Padukone makes a cool case with ripped jeans and knotted tee; Yay or Nay?

One needn’t wait for a lavish event to witness how big of a fashion icon can be. Her street style and even better airport looks are all a combination of classy and ritzy. She’s an advocate for layering up with cosy clothes but this doesn’t prevent her from crushing any other trend. The Chhapaak actress has proven it to be true by bringing avant-garde ensembles to her closet.

Deepika gave us proof today that's too good to forget. The B-town diva sung praises to layering again with a casual outfit. She donned a collared blue shirt which she left unbuttoned to let the light fawn-hued top make a statement. The Piku starlet upped the game by rolling up the sleeves of the shirt and a modern spin to the tee with a knot which turned it into a crop top. She teamed it with blue ripped jeans that were cropped a little above her ankle.

While she kept her outfit to the point, her brown footwear with criss-cross details and minimal accessories on her hand wrapped the look for her. With hair tied back to a low ponytail, brushed and filled-in eyebrows sealed her glam, or rather, that’s all we could see of the blue face mask covering her face. If you’re on the lookout for a no-fail street-style outfit, this could be it.

