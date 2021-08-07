Deepika Padukone makes a great case for comfy clothing as she picks a neutral airport look; Yay or Nay?

The Mastani of Bollywood, has always been a fan of making a statement when it comes to her fashion choices and the past has been enough proof of it. On any given occasion, the actress has made sure to grab eyeballs with her fashion choices. Right from red carpet events to the grocery store, she’s always dressed like a diva and today it proved to be no different.

Deepika caught the eye of the paparazzi in town as she was all ready to board the airplane in style. The actress picked out a stylish neutral-toned outfit which to be fair, millennials and Gen-Zs are going to love a lot. What the world used to call dirty browns are now the most trendy fashion with beige and browns making a statement. Ms Padukone’s look was all things comfy and chic as she picked out a pair of loose baggy pants and styled it with an oversized beige shirt.

Adding tones of brown to the look, she chose for a darker trench coat with rolled up sleeves that gave off a cool vibe. Adding to the comfort of the look, she skipped her heels for a pair of sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look. Adding to the neutral palette, she even picked out a matching mask to cover her face while a hint of makeup added definition around her eyes. She then pulled her hair back in a low sleek bun which now seems to be her signature for most casual looks. Lastly, she rounded off the look with a gold chain strapped shoulder bag.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

