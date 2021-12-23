Deepika Padukone makes hearts stop in a custom Gauri and Nainika gown for the 83 film premiere: Yay or Nay?

It was an eventful night for the Bollywood film industry. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's film 83 had a grand red carpet premiere and saw some of the hottest stars walk the red carpet and watch the film in style. Not just that, DeepVeer were even joined by their families for the grand premiere of the film.

Looking heart-stoppingly gorgeous, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a strapless black gown that was custom-made for her by designer-duo Gauri and Nainika. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the black plunging sweetheart neckline number was styled with a statement diamond-studded necklace with an emerald pendant and a diamond-studded ring to match. DP's black gown bore a long floor-sweeping trail. The velvet number hugged her hourglass figure and featured a flared pattern from waist-down and gave her a timeless look.

The 35-year-old leading lady's cropped hair was side-parted into tousled, glossy waves and accentuated her sharp facial features. Padukone's makeup is also worth a mention. A flawless base, filled-in brows, contoured cheekbones and blush pink cheeks doused with highlighter have her a radiant glow. Graphic double-lined, bold winged eyeliner, filled-in brows, loads of mascara and neutral-tone plump lips completed this drool-worthy look for the night.

We loved Deepika's look from head to toe and thought she oozed glamour while looking her finest in the gown. The outfit did full justice to DP's flawless figure and her minimal yet statement-making accessories gave this a timeless look.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's Gauri and Nainika dress for the 83 red carpet premiere?

