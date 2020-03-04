Deepika Padukone makes a monochromatic statement as she struts out of the airport; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning statement as she struts out of the airport in a monochromatic ensemble. Check it out

Bollywood celebrities are time and again making sure to be best in the game and there’s no denying that! Every diva is putting her best foot forward when it comes to films and fashion and the recent past is enough proof of that. Everyone is making sure to be on top of their game and international fashion trends are something they are all looking out to try. While trendy pieces are becoming immensely popular at the promotional events, the airport is the new place where divas flaunt it all.

Yesterday was no different as the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress strutted out of the airport look like a glamorous diva. For the trip, she chose to keep it simple while also making a chic statement in a monochromatic ensemble. For the trip, Ms Padukone opted for high-waisted straight-cut pants with a matching tee that was tucked underneath. She then layered it with a matching jacket that was left open.

Adding a trendy touch to the look, the Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actress styled her ensemble with a pair of mesh stocking and pointy heels. Brown toned smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, flawless base and a brown lip made for a stunning glam while textured waves brushed her shoulders. Lastly, a pair of tiny sunnies completed her look while also adding a trendy touch.

