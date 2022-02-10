Deepika Padukone makes a splash in neon Alex Perry skirt & black blazer for Gehraiyaan promotion: Yay or Nay?

Making way for the last leg of the promotions for Gehraiyaan before the film's release, Deepika Padukone gave us one final bold look. The actress took her style game up a notch this time around by sporting creations from international luxury labels, to street style and athleisure looks with her makeup and hair game truly uplifting each outfit.

For the last promotional look before the film's release, Deepika Padukone, styled by Shaleena Nathani, set the temperatures soaring in an outfit by Alex Perry. The 36-year-old star picked out a black bustier-style top that was neatly tucked into a neon green mini skirt. Over this, a black structured blazer acted as a cover-up and completed the Gehraiyaan actress' look. A pair of black heels from Magda Butrym gave her additional height and enhanced her long legs and lean frame.

Deepika's hair was pulled back into a low bun with textured strands left loose. Her makeup involved a subtle rosy glow on her highlighted skin, defined eyes smudged perfectly, filled-in brows brown lipstick to top it off.

We loved Deepika's edgy look for the promotions and think she did a fabulous job in pulling off the outfit. Her hair and makeup game was also strong and elevated her look well.

What are your thoughts on DP's Alex Perry outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner's bag to Rihanna's coat: 7 Celeb inspired ways to don heart shaped accessories on Valentine's Day