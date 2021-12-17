Deepika Padukone makes a statement in Celine & leather while Ranveer Singh keeps it classy at the airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are leaving no stone unturned for promoting their upcoming film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film takes us through the life of Kapil Dev, played by Singh and his wife portrayed by Padukone on screen. This will mark the third film that the duo are starring opposite each other in.

The couple had made their way to Saudi Arabia for the grand red carpet premiere of their film, where they put forth some stylish and edgy looks. DeepVeer is back in town already and their casual airport looks are winning us over.

Deepika Padukone kept it casual in a basic white Celine t-shirt that was neatly tucked into a pair of faux leather jogger pants. The 35-year-old Chhapaak actress upgraded her monochrome look by throwing on a zip-up black jacket and white sneakers. A black face mask and defined eyes completed the actress' off-duty look.

Giving us lessons on layering, Ranveer Singh stepped out and twinned with his lady-love. A basic white tee, black pants, a zip-up jacket to keep warm were all topped off with a neutral-tone statement Burberry trench coat which came with an attached hood. He accessorised this airport look with brown sneakers, a Burberry face mask and oversized sunglasses.

We love both, Deepika and Ranveer's effortless airport looks and how the duo did full justice to them this time around. What are your thoughts on their airport looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

