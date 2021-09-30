Deepika Padukone makes a strong case for beige this season in this CHIC ensemble: Yay or Nay?

has been quite a busy bee these days. The most sought-after actress has conquered Bollywood with her beauty and acting skills and now is on a career-high after signing her second international film which she will also be co-producing. After impressing audiences with movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and most recently Chhapaak, she is out impressing the fashion police. And it is safe to say that her sartorial picks are hardly disappointing.

Today the paparazzi again spotted this Mastani of Bollywood on her day out. While style is Deepika's strongest quotient, chicness comes naturally to her. Lately, her fondness for muted colours has only grown and today we got a glimpse of that. She was dressed to nines in a beige ribbed top that she teamed with matching baggy pants. The full sleeve collared top hugged her body like a glove. She has been serving some major style inspos on how to carry off oversized pants and trust me when I say, no one does it better than DP. Her beige pants almost touched the floor but it complemented her tall legs. She ditched accessories and opted for beige pumps as well.

As perfect as ever, DP flaunted her flawless base. Filled-in brows, soft eyeshadow and nude lips flattered her beige outfit. Her no-makeup look was on point. Deepika waved at the shutterbugs and showed off her pearly whites.

On the work front, she will be next seen in 83 opposite hubby and an untitled film by Shakun Batra. She will also play the lead in the official remake of The Intern opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

