Deepika Padukone makes a STRONG case for emerald necklaces: 3 Times the diva picked it to accentuate her look

While polki, pearls and diamonds have their own spots, nothing quite does it like emeralds do for this Bollywood diva!

Emeralds are one gemstone that always seem to compliment 's looks. They seem to garner all the eyeballs and have a spotlight-stealing effect to them. Be it in the form of delicate layers attached to her cape or larvae stones to show off her long, swan-like neck, the green stone stands out thanks to its brilliant hue.

The diva has opted for the precious gem to wear to red carpets and even her reception! Take a look.

Making for an OTT look, DP picked out a heavy statement choker with four layers of emeralds placed between gold plating. A large statement pendant in flower motif and matching emerald earrings made for the diva's statement accessories at her wedding reception in Bangalore. It made her neck look more elongated and perfectly complimented her gold silk saree, making for one of the grandest looks we've seen!

The diva also picked out a two layered emerald choker with diamonds at the edge, to wear to an awards show. The deep green hue complimented her white embroidered outfit well and made for a statement look against her sheer white cape. Matching earrings completed her look.

To attend 's wedding reception, Deepika picked out yet another emerald choker to accessorise her look. The large stones placed between diamonds, fit her neck just right and accentuated her sharp jawline. It looked regal against her black blouse and gold lehenga combination.

The actress proved that the gemstone is perfect to wear on literally any occasion and can instantly elevate a look. Which of her emerald chokers is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

