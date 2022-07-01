Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora to Tara Sutaria: 5 Celebs who proved combat boots are back on slay mode

Happy feet equal to a happy day. Where's the lie? The monsoon showers needn't necessarily favour us but we know we're good to clomp out and about in combat boots. Although, a favourite of the fall season, your celebrities have brought these back under the spotlight and our eyes absolutely love what we've spotted. May you never leave these on read, so fashionably wow, would you say not now? Think again and may you return to this guide. From Deepika Padukone, and Tara Sutaria to Malaika Arora, here are your favourite Bollywood girls who know their way around a spiffy look. Follow their footsteps in style now!

Kriti Sanon

No drama needed! Just some fun and passion for fashion. The Bachchhan Paandey actress rocked a striped V-neck tee and tuck-inside skinny-fit blue jeans with a high waist. She styled these with a hooded denim jacket and when we say combat boots are always welcome, here's what we mean, style these with anything under the sun.

Deepika Padukone

You see a coordinated sweatsuit, we see black combat boots. The Gehraiyaan actress' airport look had accessories as a class apart from her Louis Vuitton beige loungewear, namely, the OnTheGo GM tote bag from the same French fashion house and black lace-up combat boots. Black sure knows how to spice up one's look and here's proof.

Malaika Arora

We're confident that comfort and cool will prevail. The Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport and was ready to jet off to Paris with Arjun Kapoor for a delightful birthday cum summer vacation. Mala was seen in Christian Dior printed anorak with a hoodie to which she plugged in all things spot-on such as a Louis Vuitton tote bag and glossy black combat boots.

Tara Sutaria

Two words: Eye candy! Speaking of stellar style, the Ek Villian Returns star does it with much oomph, especially with shorts. She chose a classic black and blue combo with the sleeveless top combined with high-waisted blue ripped and distressed detailed shorts. To keep the theme of black alive, she chose a hobo bag and combat boots. Date of party mood board, you decide, hot glam is what you get!

Gigi Hadid

It's a fun time with Fendi! When? All-day, every day! The mother-of-one's street style is as impeccable as her outfits on the ramp. On one such cool fashion parade day, she chose a black turtleneck knitted full-sleeved top topped off with a printed bomber jacket and clubbed with black skinny fit jeans. With embellished black sunnies, glossy combat boots, and a duffel bag, her OOTD was what dashing style dreams are made of.

