From Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora, THESE looks from yesterday are definitely unmissable

Fashion has become one of the most important things when it comes to Bollywood celebrities and there’s no denying that! B-Town Divas are always making sure to put their best foot forward and hence they are always impeccably dressed from airport lobbies to promotional events and red carpets, they are always setting the bar high. Yesterday was no different as celebrities stepped out in some of the most stunning ensembles.

Check out all the best-dressed celebrities from yesterday.

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who made sure to beat the winter cold in style. For her day out, the Chhapaak actress opted for an all-leather ensemble by Proenza Schouler. Her attire featured a baggy turtleneck shirt that as cinched at the waist with a pair of matching ankle-length pants. Pulled back low ponytail, oversized hoops and neutral-toned glam completed the look. We are absolute fans!

Next, the actress opted to keep it simple, casual and cosy in an oversized hoodie by Nike. she styled it with a pair of matching black leggings and crisp white sneakers. Brushed open waves and big black sunnies completed her look. We are definitely going to recreate this comfy attire this weekend.

Malaika Arora made sure all eyes were on her as she made a stunning statement in an embellished wonder by The Doll House. Her mini dress featured a long plunging neckline that was accompanied by ruched details along the front. Adding to it, she styled the look with a matching headpiece and metallic strappy heels.

Kajol

Moving on, we have Kajol who donned a gorgeous drape by Anita Dongre. The bright red saree featured contrasting white embellishment all over. She draped the saree around a broad stapped blouse. Adding to it, she styled the look with pearl choker and bangle which were accompanied by a pulled back low ponytail with strands of hair framing her face.

Lastly, we have Anushka Sharma who literally made heads turn at the airport. The actress made a stylish yet comfy statement in an oversized jacket by Balenciaga. Simple black tee, black leggings and thigh-high leather boots completed her look. We liked it all!

Which look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

